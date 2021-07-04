Pedri’s promise if he wins the Euro

07/03/2021

On at 20:32 CEST

Pedri is, without a doubt, one of the sensations of the European Championship multi-site that is being held in the old continent. His last performance against Switzerland earned praise from across the footballing planet. The midfielder, despite the wear and tear he has been wearing after having played everything except the last minute of extra time against the Helvetians, does not want to stop because he is enjoying himself like a child.

“I’m a bit tired, but at 18 I have the strength for much more & rdquor;” he assured Deportes Cuatro. Pedri acknowledged that the matches are starting to weigh and that you have to recover well after each one of them, but not enough to not feel privileged for everything you are experiencing. In fact, he assured that, had he not been changed by Rodri in extra time, he would have been one of the shooters in the penalty shoot-out. Pedri dreams of being champion: “All the teams are good. Everyone can eliminate everyone and it will be a great game & rdquor ;, he assured about the duel against Italy. “It is a dream to be able to wear the Barça and Spain shirt. I hope I can enjoy it & rdquor ;, acknowledged the midfielder, who did not hesitate to make a promise if he ends up being the tournament champion: “If we win the Eurocup I shave my head & rdquor;.