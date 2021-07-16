Pedri’s dreams come true

07/15/2021 at 7:48 PM CEST

Pedri is already in Japan, where as of next Friday, the date on which the games officially begin, You will have the opportunity to enjoy another challenge with the Olympic team.

Your year has been outstanding. At just 18 years old, he has established himself as a starter at Barça, has made his debut with the U21, the absolute, has been voted best young player of the Eurocup and has been included in the ideal 11 of the championship.

We repeat, all this with 18 years. In a video that the federation has shared, Pedri shares his thoughts on his season, to which he still has to add the Olympic experience, we will see if with a metal or another individual achievement. It places special emphasis on dreams come true.

Your experience at the Euro

Regarding his participation in the Eurocup, he stated that: “It is a dream to do it at this age and I just want to continue playing football, which is what I like. It’s crazy, from the first moment I arrived, all my teammates have treated me phenomenal. As an experience it has been the best of the whole year“.

Analyzing the ‘madness’ that his course has entailed, he shared that: “It happened very quickly and suddenly when you realize you are at Barça, playing with the absolute and now in the Olympic Games. it’s playing to live “

Olympic challenge

To begin the Olympic challenge, he wanted to highlight the group of people who will participate in the Games: “We have a very good team, very good players and very good people. There is a lot of quality to do great things.”