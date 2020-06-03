Pedrinho, from Corinthians, and Antony, from São Paulo, should no longer play for their respective clubs. The young promises would defend their teams before leaving for Europe, but due to the suspension of Brazilian football, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19), the goodbye will probably be far from the four lines.

In this way, the Estadão recalls the trajectory of both athletes revealed in the base categories of their teams. The negotiation of both will ease the debts of the clubs. Pedrinho was sold to Benfica for 20 million euros (R $ 105 million). Antony, on the other hand, will follow Ajax, in a deal that could bring about 29 million euros (R $ 130 million) to the coffers of São Paulo. The two, however, must act together for the Brazilian Olympic team.

Pedrinho

Pedrinho joined Corinthians in 2013, aged 15, and stood out three years later, in 2016, at the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The young attacking midfielder drew attention for his speed and disconcerting dribbling, which were also evidenced in the 2017 edition of the junior tournament, in which Corinthians was champion.

One of the highlights of that Cup, Pedrinho won a chance in the first team of Fábio Carille, then trained by the team. The skilled attacking midfielder was registered in the Paulista Championship as a replacement and made his debut on March 19 against Ferroviária.

It didn’t take long for the Corinthians fans to create emotional bonds for the player. The first goal was four months after his debut, in a match valid for the Copa Sudamericana, against Patriotas. Pedrinho took advantage of a shot by Cássio to cover up the goalkeeper.

Thereafter, the young promise alternated between the holders and the reserve bank. Good performances in classics and decisive matches soon caught the attention of the European market. Who did better in the fight for the player was Benfica, from Portugal.

In his time at Corinthians’ main team, Pedrinho played 134 games and scored 16 goals. There were four titles won: three São Paulo Championships (2017, 2018 and 2019) and one Brazilian Championship (2018).

Antony

Antony grew up in São Paulo. The striker has been an athlete in the club since 2011 and, throughout his evolution, has participated in important achievements of the Cotia base. In 2018, for example, he was the protagonist of the U-20 Copa do Brasil title, which had already secured him a spot in the main squad of São Paulo at the end of 2018.

After the departure of coach Diego Aguirre, former base coach André Jardine took over São Paulo. It was under his command that Antony debuted on November 15, against Grêmio.

However, Antony returned to the base to compete in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup in 2019. The Morumbi club, after almost ten years of fasting, won the junior tournament and the promising young man was elected the star of the competition, with four goals and six assists in nine matches.

After the title, Antony returned to the main squad and had a beautiful campaign in the Campeonato Paulista, where he scored his first goal as a professional, against São Caetano. The good performances in the Brazilian Championship soon drew the attention of the European market.

Who did better in the dispute for the player was Ajax, from the Netherlands, who had been monitoring the athlete for about two years. With the shirt of São Paulo, Antony scored six goals in 49 matches.

