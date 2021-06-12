Pedri will make history with Spain at Euro 2021

06/12/2021

Pedri González is one of the great hopes of the Spanish team for the current European Championship in 2021. He is one of the footballers who best symbolizes the regeneration sought by Luis Enrique and its power of imbalance is basic for the Spanish options to advance in the tournament.

Pedri, in addition, can make history with the Red. If he played on Monday in the debut against Sweden in Seville, he would become the youngest footballer to play for Spain in a European Championship at 18 years, 6 months and 18 days. The Tenerife-born would be in the first place of early footballers in a Euro leaving behind the 41-year-old record held by Miguel Tendillo (Valencia) who played the 1980 edition in Italy with 19 years, 4 months and 11 days.

The midfielder already became the sixth youngest footballer to make his debut in the entire history of the national team a few months ago at 18 years and 120 days when he made his debut against Greece. Behind him are only Angel Zubieta, which premiered in 1936 at 17 years and 284 days, Ansu Fati (17 years and 308 days), Bojan krkic (18 years and 13 days), Balbino Clemente (18 years and 15 days) and Pedro Regueiro (18 years and 22 days).

None of them, however, played a European Championship at such a young age. and Pedri could have the occasion in the debut of Spain on Monday against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

‘Threat’ to Rooney

The absolute record in European football is held by the Dutchman Jetro Willems, who played the Euro 2012 in Ukraine and Poland with 18 years and 71 days, surpassing the mythical Belgian Enzo Scifo, who had made his debut at 18 years and 115 days.

On the other hand, in case of marking, Pedri would be the second youngest player to score a goal in a European Championship. Johan Volanthen (Switzerland) achieved it at 18 years and 141 days and the blaugrana can stay in second place with his 18 years and 201 days, surpassing Wayne Rooney (England) with 18 years and 237 days. The next is Renato Sanches (Portugal) with 18 years and 317 days. Pedri will be 18 years and 201 days old on Monday.

List of youngest debutants in a European Championship with Spain

1- Tendillo: 19 years, 4 months, 11 days

2- Fernando Torres: 20 years, 2 months, 23 days

3- Césc Fàbregas: 21 years, 1 month, 6 days

4- Gerard López: 21 years, 3 months, 13 days

5- José Ángel Iribar: 21 years, 3 months, 19 days

6- Francisco López Álfaro: 21 years, 7 months 19 days

7- Robert Fernández: 21 years, 11 months, 22 days

8- Sergio Ramos: 22 years, 2 months, 11 days

9- Julen Guerrero: 22 years, 5 months, 2 days

10- David Silva: 22 years, 5 months, 2 days