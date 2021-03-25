“Pedri was tagged with the man, he had no luck”

03/25/2021 at 23:08 CET

Luis Enrique appeared in the mixed zone to assess the draw of the Spanish team against Greece. The coach was sincere and spoke of the debut of Pedri and Bryan Gil.

“Bryan has been very good, he has overflowed and is fine in that facet. Pedri has made a mark on the man, he has had bad luck. He had to leave his place to receive the ball and that made it difficult for him,” he said Luis Enrique. Regarding the match, he commented that “I don’t like the result, nor have we been inspired to say it in any way. I did like the attitude, the rhythm of the ball, but when we managed to have Greece locked up, we weren’t fluid or generated opportunities to take the game clearly “.

Asked what his team lacked, Luis Enrique acknowledged that “what is missing is the feeling that it was difficult to generate danger. Through possession we put the rival in their area but you need the final overflow, we have not been inspired by the final meters. Many impressions, it has cost us to reach an opponent physical like Greece with that forcefulness and security or you are fine or what has happened to us happens that at any moment they tie you “. From the controversial penalty, the coach did not want to enter. “He did not speak of controversial plays,” he said.