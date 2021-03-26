Pedri was not enough for Spain to defeat Greece

03/25/2021

On at 23:35 CET

Spain started the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a disappointing draw against Greece. The selection achieved the most difficult thing, which was to advance on the scoreboard with a goal from Morata, but Iñigo Martínez gave away a penalty and the Red one could no longer tear down the Greek wall. Nor the entrance of Pedri, With his international debut, he was able to solve the situation.

ESP

GRE

Spain

Unai Simón, Llorente, Eric Garcia, Ramos (Iñigo Martínez, 45 ‘), Gayà, Rodri, Koke (Thiago, 71’), Canales (Pedri, 65 ‘), Ferran Torres (Oyarazabal, 71’), Dani Olmo (Bryan Gil, 65 ‘) and Morata

Greece

Vlachodimos, Bakakis, Papadopoulos, Tzavellas, Tsimikas (Kyriakopoulos, 79 ‘), Zeca, Bouchalakis, Mantalos (Tzolis, 45’), Masouras (Fortounis, 65 ‘), Limnios (Siopis, 45’) and Bakassetas (Giakoumakis, 77 ‘) )

Goals

1-0, Morata (33 ‘); 1-1, Bakassetas, from a penalty (56 ‘)

Referee

Marco Guida (Italy). AT: Iñigo Martínez (55 ‘) / Zeca (80’), Giakoumakis (82 ‘)

Incidents

Los Cármenes stadium, without public due to the Covid-19 protocol

Luis Enrique maintained the same line-up that thrashed Germany in November in the Nations League (6-0) with the only changes of the injured Sergi Roberto and Pau Torres who were replaced by Marcos Llorente, improvised right back, and Eric Garia. The Asturian seems willing to tune with a basic block after a carousel of tests and this time he was seen again from the beginning at a Spain is pressing and dominant, as against the Teutons.

Greece, for its part, was by no means the ambitious team that had been secured by its coach, the Dutchman Van’t Schip. The Hellenes closed in behind, yes, they joined lines well and Spain had to arm itself with patience to find the gaps.

Eric Garcia began operations judiciously from behind, with a more imprecise Ramos than usual, and the ball went from one side to the other until it had the opportunity to filter into the area.

Stringer and goal from Morata

Koke had the first great opportunity in an arrival from behind, culminating in a double shot that ended in a corner. La Roja was in absolute command and it was a matter of waiting for the right moment to stick the knife in. Dani Olmo tried another resource such as the distant shot and his whiplash was repelled by the crossbar, just before the action that opened the scoreboard.

Koke bounced the ball in a show of technical quality, Morata stopped him with a classy chest and with a left foot he beat the Greek goal. A great goal to begin to translate the game that was being seen into the result.

Iñigo gives away a penalty

The second part began with the change of Iñigo Martínez for a Sergio Ramos whom Lucho reserved coming out of an injury. The Atheltic player could not have been more unfortunate since in one of his first actions he committed a clumsy and unnecessary penalty on Masouras in a timid Greek approach. Bakassetas transformed it with contudence and forced Spain to row again to settle the duel.

The selection was no longer as fluid as in the first half and Luis Enrique opted for the youth of Pedri and Bryan Gil to generate imbalance. They soon joined too Thiago and Oyarzabal to generate greater danger.

Despite the changes, it was difficult for Spain to get up a gear. Bryan Gil tried it and Gayà deepened without finding a finisher in a good start. Desperate attempts continued, but without success against a rival who did not even believe that he was scoring in Granda. In the end, he did it and qualifying for the World Cup is not easy.