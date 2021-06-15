Pedri: “The goals will come alone”

06/15/2021 at 1:20 PM CEST

He’s only 18 but Pedri he already gives off total maturity – and a winning mentality – when he takes the floor. The Barça midfielder, who converted to Sweden in the youngest player of the Spanish national team to make his debut in a European Championship, maintains his maximum confidence in Luis Enrique’s team, whom he considers “One of the favorites”. In addition, the man from Tenerife defended the criticized Morata. “The goals will come alone,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Pedri’s was a winner’s speech in which not even the ‘trigger’ that led to the draw against Sweden opens the door to the slightest doubt. “We are Spain, we always have the demand to win because we are one of the great favorites”, he assured.

Regarding his personal situation, the one from Tegueste was humble as always and admitted that he did not imagine living everything that he is experiencing in this course. “I did not imagine being here, much less starting in the first game of the Euro. It’s a dream to be here & rdquor;he commented.

On whether he has received a message of congratulations from Messi for his debut, the midfielder explained that he has not yet been able to speak with the Rosario. “I have not spoken with Messi. He was also playing his game and I actually saw his goal. I’m happy for him”he commented.

OTHER FEATURED STATEMENTS

Morata: “He’s very strong in the head. He’s a great player and gives us a lot. I’m convinced that from now on the goals will come alone & rdquor;

Whistles: “It’s much better to play when people applaud you than when they whistle you. I want to stay with the applause, which helps us more & rdquor ;.

Sweden: “For me it was a game that we dominated from start to finish. They also had two occasions, it is true. But we played a great game and if we continue to create chances in the end the goal will come in & rdquor ;.

Supports: “With Ferran Torres I got along a lot, I already knew him before. And we talk about everything that happens to us and we try to keep a cool head before the games & rdquor ;.

Lawn condition: “The grass is no excuse. We did not draw for the grass but it was not in the best condition. We hope that for the next game it will be better to be able to do our football & rdquor ;.