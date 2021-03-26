Pedri, substitute in his first call

03/25/2021

On at 20:04 CET

Luis Enrique, for the moment, leaves Pedri on the bench. The azulgrana, who started his call with the Spanish National Team at just 18 years of age, will have to wait for his chance as a substitute. Despite not being a starter, Pedri has options to enter during the course of the game.

Thus, the canary will not be part of the game in the duel that faces Spain against Greece, corresponding to the first day of the qualifying phase for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The other two Barça players called up are also out of the eleven: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Spain faces Greece in the first match of the three they will play in this national team break. All three correspond to official matches to qualify for the World Cup event. The next match will be against Georgia this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at home and the last one, against Kosovo at home at 8:45 p.m.

Luis Enrique has bet in this call for young players who are emerging in recent weeks both in Spain and on the international scene. Pedri himself, Bryan Gil or Pedro Porro are some of those who have a new squad list with the senior team. All of them, yes, will have to wait on the bench.

This is the eleven of the Spanish team to face Greece: Unai Simón; Llorente, Eric García, Ramos, Gayà; Rodri, Canales, Koke; Ferran Torres, Morata and Dani Olmo