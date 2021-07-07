Pedri returned to show himself against Italy

07/06/2021

On at 23:52 CEST

What about Pedri no longer surprises anyone. But that’s not why it stops being incredible. At just 18 years old, and after an excellent season at Barça, the Tenerife-born has doubled his bet with a dream Euro Cup. The azulgrana, who is already the great favorite to win the Golden Boy, once again showed that he is future but above all present. And with his new recital against Italy, the one from Tegueste showed that right now he is one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Pedri’s match against the ‘azzurra’ was a new madness. A new feast of things well done. The azulgrana did not miss a single pass throughout the 90 minutes: He tried 52 passes and all of them reached his receiver. It must be remembered that, in the first time, Pedri served the goal on a tray to Oyarzabal, but the control of the Real Sociedad player was not good and the occasion was shattered.

In extra time, the Tenerifean tried 15 more passes, achieving 13 with success and ending the 120 minutes with 65 of 67 attempted passes.

Of those 52 passes from Pedri, six were in the last third of the field and two in the rival area, one of them the aforementioned to Oyarzabal, an exercise of pure quality. The midfielder also created two chances and recovered two balls, making a brutal physical display as always. In fact, Pedri establishes himself as a Eurocup player with the most kilometers traveled and although he will not play in the final, he could finish the tournament maintaining that honor. And the canary is quality but also a lot of sacrifice.

After Spain fell in the penalty shootout, Pedri now begins his vacation. The azulgrana will have time to disconnect before joining the Olympic call-up of the Spanish team in the coming weeks. The Barça break has been talked about a lot after the call to play the Games. Now, the fact of being out of the final allows Pedri to win a few days to disconnect both physically and mentally before facing the next challenge.