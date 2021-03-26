Pedri makes his debut against Greece and makes history at La Roja

03/25/2021

On at 22:43 CET

Burning stages at such a young age it’s scary. Pedri González made his debut on March 25, 2021 with the senior Spanish team and has fully entered history. The canary, who has become a fixture for Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona, has lived a moment that will be saved forever in his memory in the first qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Greece.

Everything is happening so fast in the life of this boy from Tegueste that we hardly have time to narrate his exploits. He signed more than a year ago for FC Barcelona (who gave him until the end of the season to Las Palmas, his usual club), landed in the summer to do the preseason without obviously having too many expectations about his permanence in the Barça first squad. But not only did he make a hole in the team led by Ronald Koeman, but he also fell in love with the Dutch coach and all of Barcelona to the point of becoming untouchable.

All this time the midfielder has not stopped growing, who received with emotion his first call with the absolute. Luis Enrique has spoken wonders of the Tenerife native, who has become the 20th player to make his debut under the Asturian coach at La Roja. 18 years and 120 days. The sixth youngest to do so in all of history. Only behind Angel Zubieta, who premiered in 1936 at 17 years and 284 days, Ansu Fati (17 years and 308 days), Bojan Krkic (18 years and 13 days), Balbino Clemente (18 years and 15 days) and Pedro Regueiro (18 years and 22 days).