06/27/2021

On at 18:47 CEST

Luis Enrique did not hesitate to praise the figure of the FC Barcelona footballer, Pedri, at the press conference prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Croatia of Euro 2020: “There are times when facts define a situation much better than words. Pedri is a unique player, totally different from what there is“, he assured.

In addition, the Spanish coach confessed that he is not at all introverted and also that he is not bad at table tennis: “He seems a shy footballer, but he has a sneer. He is cool even when he plays table tennis, which by the way he does very well”.