Pedri, in the best eleven of the Euro 2020

07/13/2021 at 11:56 AM CEST

The azulgrana Pedri had already fallen in love with the fans of FC Barcelona throughout the season, and has now managed to make the rest of Europe and part of the world fall in love with his performances at the European Championship.

The 18-year-old footballer has been one of the players most used by the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, in the tournament, and his good games allowed him to take, with justice, the award for the best young player of Euro 2020.

This Tuesday, UEFA has made official the ideal eleven of the tournament of nations, with a majority presence of the winning team, Italy, and the finalist, England, with four and three footballers, respectively.

This best starting eleven introduces a single Spanish footballer, Euro semi-finalist, and that is Pedri, occupying the left lane of 4-3-3, sharing midfield with Jorginho and the danish Hojbjerg, also a semifinalist.

In goal there was little debate by UEFA. The Italian hero in the penalty shootout and also the best player of the tournament, Gianluigi Donnarumma, occupies the demarcation of goalkeeper in this eleven. In front of him, a line of four with Walker, Bonucci, Maguire Y Spinazzola.

Above, the trident includes the Belgian forward Romelu lukaku, With Chiesa Y Sterling.

This is the ideal eleven for Euro 2020:

Donnarumma; Walker, Bonucci, Maguire, Spinazzola; Hojbjerg, Jorginho, Pedri; Chiesa, Lukaku, Sterling.