Pedri, Ilaix and Eric Garcia, among the 80 finalists for the Golden Boy

07/15/2021

On at 16:59 CEST

Barça maintains its triple representation in the Golden Boy award, which is awarded to the best under-21 footballer of the year. Pedri, Eric Garcia and Ilaix Moriba are among the 80 finalists for the award, which has been awarded by the Turin newspaper ‘Tuttosport’ since 2003. Fans can vote for their favorite on the Italian newspaper’s website until the list is reduced to 20 names in October. Between them, the winner will be decided, as usual, based on the votes of 40 journalists from the main European sports media.

Erling Haaland’s successor could be Blaugrana. The Borussia Dortmund striker won this award in 2020 and the one with the most numbers to take the lead is Pedri. The young Canarian has had a dream season, his first in elite football and can relieve Leo Messi, the last Blaugrana to win the Golden Boy, in 2005.

At 18 years old, the midfielder has taken over a fixed position in Ronald Koeman’s plans at Barça and, in addition, he also won the confidence of Luis Enrique in the Spanish team, being an indisputable one in the ‘Roja’ line-ups. ‘. He was included in the eleven idela of the tournament and was chosen as the best young player of the Eurocup.

Ilaix Moriba, who had a starring role in the final stretch of the season is also among the finalists, as is Eric Garcia. In this case, the center-back was under the orders of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before heading to Barcelona, ​​a team in which he trained in the lower categories until 2017.

Among the finalists are three other Real Madrid players: Rodrygo, Miguel Gutiérrez and Take Kubo (who alternated two assignments between Villarreal and Getafe last season). Among the favorites are Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund