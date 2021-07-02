Pedri had the first break in the Eurocup: 1 minute!

07/02/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

FC Barcelona players Jordi Alba and Pedri They were two of the most prominent of the Spanish team against Switzerland. The winger and the midfielder shone with their own light and were protagonists. The former made it 0-1 in the 8th minute by shooting from outside the area and bouncing the ball off Denis Zakaria and the Tenerife, in addition to giving a passing lesson (90% accuracy), had the first break in the Eurocup.

Jordi Alba It was one of the novelties in the starting eleven and he entered through Gayà, who had to withdraw with discomfort against Croatia, leaving his place for Barça. The match of Sunrise it was of great wear, both defensive and offensive, and his was the action of La Roja’s goal.

Pedri, essential

Pedri, on the other hand, who had played every possible minute, in the three games of the group stage (Sweden, Poland and Slovakia) and in the quarterfinal (Croatia). This Friday, however, against Switzerland, Luis Enrique Martínez changed it in the 119th minute for Rodri, for the Manchester City player to launch one of the maximum penalties.

Until then, the man from Tenerife had given another lesson in how to play the ball: he completed 87 of the 97 passes he made. Add a total of 509 minutes played, with a 91% success rate in the passes (364 of 399) and has suffered 11 fouls. The canary’s weak point would be in the shots on goal: he has not tried any.