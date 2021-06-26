Pedri, Barça player, talks about Spain

06/25/2021 at 8:36 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

Pedri González attended SPORT in the concentration of the Spanish team in Las Rozas. The Barça player is a supporter of the Red, he has played 270 minutes of the three games of this European Championship in 2021, and faces Monday’s round of 16 duel against Croatia in Copenhagen with great energy. This is a preview of la full interview with SPORT which can be read in this Saturday’s edition.

Pedri will face Modric, whom he praises and emphasizes that “he is a player with a star”, but also comments that “we are also good, both teams have very good players.”

The Tenerife native met again with Sergio Busquets in the center of the Spanish field and stressed that “playing with Busquets is a show.” In the same way, he feels very comfortable with all the companions. His harmony with the second captain, Jordi Alba, is also very good and remarks that “we’ve only played together for a year and it doesn’t seem like it, it makes things very easy for me.

Pedri also reveals more personal aspects, as the formula to digest success: “I am always calm and face things normally“As he does in the field both in the Spanish team and in FC Barcelona.