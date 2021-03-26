Pedri and Villa, united by the same date and setting

03/26/2021 at 11:47 AM CET

March 25, 2021 will always be a date remembered by Pedri González & mldr; and by David Villa. Pedri made his international debut with the shirt of the Spanish team in Los Cármenes. The same stadium where ten years before, on March 25, 2011, Villa went down in the history of La Roja for becoming the top scorer of the Spanish team beating Raúl González.

Pedri entered the field of play in the 65th minute for Sergio Canales against Greece and added his first caps. The final tie left a bittersweet taste, but it was released and become the sixth youngest player of Spanish history to debut.

David Villa, for his part, faced on March 25, 2011 the qualifying match for Euro 2012 against the Czech Republic. He reached 44 goals with Real Madrid player Raúl and signed a double with which he shot up to 46 goals, standing alone as the historic Pichichi de la Roja.

Scorer podium

Villa continued scoring goals until retiring with 59 international goals. The could formed by the Guaje (59), Raúl (44) and Fernando Torres (38) remains intact in the scorers’ ranking with the national team.

Álvaro Morata has a good average with 19 goals in 37 games, but he is still far from the big ‘nines’ in the history of the national team, although he has time and quality to cut differences.