Pedri and Llorente, the two footballers who appreciate the most in 2021.

Five from LaLiga in the top 10

The Canarian midfielder of FC Barcelona Pedri is the most revalued player in the international market so far this year with a rise of 40 million euros in recent months. Thus, the market value of the young Barça talent amounts to 70 million, the peak of his short professional career.

At 18, Pedri is a key player in one of the most important clubs in the world and now holds the title of the most valuable U19 midfielder of the moment ahead of Eduardo Camavinga of the Stade de Rennes, in addition to becoming the most valuable Spanish footballer. quoted only surpassed by Ansu Fati.

For his part, the second to improve the most in 2021 is the versatile Atlético de Madrid player Marcos Llorente. The rojiblanco increases € 25 million and its market value is the same as Pedri’s: 70 million. The jump is identical to that of the Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, although the Frenchman goes to € 65 million.

Pedri, Llorente, De Jong: most revalued players in LaLiga

20 Thierry Correia – Valencia CF – New market value: +3.5 to 6 M €

March 2021 data

19 Jorge De Frutos – Levante UD: +4 to 8 M €

18 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona: +5 to 10 M €

17 Álex Berenguer – Athletic Club: +5 to 15 M €

16 Bryan Gil – SD Eibar: +5 to 20 M €

15 Emerson Royal – Real Betis: +5 to 25 M €

14 Thomas Lemar – Atlético de Madrid: +5 to 25 M €

13 Ronald Araújo – FC Barcelona: +5 to 25 M €

12 Joan Jordán – Sevilla FC: +5 to 30 M €

11 Gerard Moreno – Villareal CF: +5 to 35 M €

10 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid: +5 to 35 M €

9 Mario Hermoso – Atlético de Madrid: +5 to 35 M €

8 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad: +8 to 30 M €

7 Renato Tapia – Celta de Vigo: +10 to 20 M €

6 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid: +10 to 50 M €

5 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC: +10 to 60 M €

4 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC: +15 to 30 M €

3 Frenkie De Jong – FC Barcelona: +15 to 80 M €

2 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid: +20 to 70 M €

1 Pedri – FC Barcelona: +20 to 70 M €

Jules Koundé and Youssef En-Nesyri, among the market value winners

Five of the ten professionals who have earned the most market value since January are from LaLiga: the two mentioned are joined by Sevilla’s Jules Koundé and Youssef En-Nesyri, as well as Celta’s Peruvian international Renato Tapia.

Koundé (+20 million) has already doubled its price throughout this season and with € 60 million is the ‘MVP’ of Sevilla FC alone. The good moment of forward Youssef En-Nesyri is also key in the Moroccan’s revaluation: his 12 goals in 2021 increase him to 30 million (+18), his personal record.

Renato Tapia: the Latin American who rises the most in LaLiga

Defensive midfielder Renato Tapia shoots for the second time in a row in his first LaLiga campaign wearing the Celta de Vigo shirt and his market value now climbs to 20 million euros. This represents an increase of 17.6 million euros in just a few months and serves to firmly consolidate himself as the most valuable Peruvian footballer.

Likewise, Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) and French Wolfsburg central Maxence Lacroix are the other four most appreciated players this year.

Florian Wirtz, the world’s most valuable 17-year-old youth

The youth Florian Wirtz, the youngest in the top 10, has made Kai Havertz’s departure from Bayer Leverkusen forget. Germany’s biggest promise today rises 21 million to 45 million euros.

Wirtz, who recently became the first Bundesliga footballer under the age of 18 to score five goals, is therefore not only the most sought-after pearl in the German First Division, but also the most valuable 17-year-old player in the world.

Pedri and Llorente, the two footballers who appreciate the most in 2021.

