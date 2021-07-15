Pedri and Ilaix Moriba lead the finalists for the Golden Boy

The Spanish Pedri and Ilaix Moriba, from Barcelona, the brazilian Rodrygo Goes and the Japanese Takefusa Kubo, from Real Madrid, appear this Thursday in the list of the 80 finalists for the award Golden boy for the best U21 player of the year.

The Turin daily “Tuttosport”, which has been awarding this award since 2003, reduced the list of young talents seeking to succeed the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from 100 to 80, Borussia Dortmund striker, winner in 2020.

Also read: Atlas FC: Diego Cocca thanked the board for the support and promises results

Also on the list are the Spanish Éric García, from Barcelona, ​​Miguel Ortega Gutiérrez, from Real Madrid, and Germán Valera, from Atlético de Madrid, as well as his teammate, the Brazilian, naturalized Portuguese, Marcos Paulo.

Pedri, the 18-year-old midfielder from Tenerife, is one of the big favorites this year after being included by the UEFA in the ideal eleven of the European Championship, where he reached the semifinals with the Spanish team, with which he debuted in March.

Some of its main competitors are the English Bukayo Saka, from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund, and the German midfielder Jamal Musiala, from Bayern Munich.

Also read: Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

The first winner of the Golden Boy was the Dutch Rafael Van der Vaart and other “young people of the year” have been the English Wayne Rooney, the Argentine Lionel Messi, the Spanish Cesc Fabregas and Isco Alarcón or the French Kylian Mbappé.

Fans can vote for their favorite on the “Tuttosport” website in a list that was reduced from 100 to 80 candidates this Thursday and will continue to be cut until there are only 20 left in October.

Between them, the winner will be decided, as usual, based on the votes of 40 journalists from the main European sports media.