Pedri, ambassador of Plátano de Canarias with the selection

06/10/2021 at 12:11 PM CEST

Canarian banana will be the official fruit of the Spanish soccer team after the sponsorship agreement signed by the RFEF and the Association of Organizations of Banana Producers of the Canary Islands (ASPROCAN). The blaugrana Pedri will be the ambassador in the Spanish selection.

With this collaboration, a joint commitment of the RFEF and the brand to collaborate closely in the purpose of promoting healthy lifestyle habits and the consumption of banana as one of the main fruits of our country among the youngest fans throughout Spain.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has valued this ad and has assured that it is a pride and honor to announce this new sponsorship agreement for the next few years, which joins those that have recently been signed with the Federation. In addition, the young international Pedri will be the exceptional ambassador for this product, given its connection with its native land.

Precisely, the Canarian footballer looks in his boots, since he began to do it professionally, a banana ’emoticon’ next to its name as a lucky charm. The player and Plátano de Canarias now join forces with the purpose of encouraging younger fans to consume this fruit daily, which is part of their diet every day.

Good habits

“We are tremendously proud to be the first official fruit of the Spanish Soccer Team & rdquor ;, assures Domingo Martín, President of ASPROCAN. “This agreement allows us to bring our product closer to thousands of fans of all ages, who will passionately follow everything our National Team does,” he adds.

“We not only want to ‘reinforce the visibility of our product’, but, above all, to have our own space where we can reinforce our qualities as a national fruit and with a clear differentiation in quality and sustainability. Get this message across to consumers is undoubtedly an essential key to our future & rdquor ;.

“Plátano de Canarias has a long history of supporting national sport For many years and in difficult circumstances, such as those currently experienced, we believe that it is time to do our bit and demonstrate our commitment & rdquor ;, confirms the president.

“The Spanish Soccer Team and Pedri represent the values ​​of Plátano de Canarias: quality, passion for what we do – the fruit of hard work and effort – and a deep commitment to our people and our origins. And Pedri is and will also be a benchmark for the youngest & rdquor ;, values ​​Sergio Cáceres, Marketing Director of Plátano de Canarias.

Canarian banana is part of the usual diet of more than 16.5 million homes throughout the year in Spain, where it is considered a family product and appreciated for its differentiated quality and its health benefits