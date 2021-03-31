Pedri, Alba and Busquets, headlines against the Kosovo territory

03/31/2021

On at 20:34 CEST

Luis Enrique comes out with everything he has against Kosovo. And this includes the three Catalans. The coach lines up Pedri, Busquets and Jordi Alba in the starting lineup to face the Kosovo team, in a key match for the Spanish aspirations to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in 2022. It is the third day of this qualifying phase.

After the draw against Greece and the just victory over Georgia 2-1 with a goal from Dani Olmo in the last breath, Spain wants to improve their feelings and finally achieve a victory that leaves a good taste in their mouths. Luis Enrique does not reserve anything knowing that today we have to win whatever it is.

The three azulgranas will be in the eleven, also others with past and possible present at FC Barcelona such as Dani Olmo and Èric García. The center-back is based on the provisions of Luis Enrique and will accompany him in the axis of the rear Íñigo Martínez, who will play Sergio Ramos. It is the only great novelty along with those of Marcos Llorente in the right-handed lane and Koke in the center of the field.

This is the eleven head of the Spanish National Team against the territory of Kosovo: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Èric García, Íñigo Martínez, Jordi Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran, Morata and Dani Olmo.