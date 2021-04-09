Pedraza, a Europa League that multiplies its cache

04/09/2021 at 2:56 PM CEST

Alfonso Pedraza is one of the main ‘culprits’ of the great moment of Villarreal, especially in the Europa League. The Cordovan side, who is part of the ideal eleven of the day prepared by UEFA, is performing at a high level in the continental tournament, which allows him to multiply his cache.

According to the UEFA Europa League’s own Performance Zone, which analyzes the performance of each player, Pedraza is the best left back in the competition, an honor that the winger will try to maintain until the end of the tournament. The follow-up started on August 10 and, to this day, Pedraza is the fourth best Spaniard in the tournament after Gerard Moreno, Pau López and Parejo. And it is that Villarreal is the protagonist in the evaluations, because the website ‘Who Scored’, a specialist in statistical value, maintains that the Castellón are being the best team in the tournament for now.

Pedraza, whom Barça has been watching closely for months, is according to UEFA the twelfth best player in the Europa League. The organism itself generates a ranking in which the performances in the League also count and from there an average is made. The Andalusian is only surpassed in that classification by Bruno Fernandes, Gerard Moreno, Dusan Tadic, Pau López, Wan-Bissaka, Parejo, Orsic, Maguire, Pellegrini, Bale, Klaasen and Mayoral.

Against Dinamo Zagreb, a stake that ended 0-1 for Emery’s men, Pedraza once again showed that he is in great form. In 90 minutes he put six centers into the area, had up to 83 interventions, shot once on goal and gave a key pass, in addition to exceeding 80% of success in dribbling. In the defensive section, he won the only aerial duel he had, made two clearances and was only beaten once. A very complete game of a side that does not stop trading on the rise.

To date, the ideal team in the Europa League is the following: Pau López, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Pedraza, Bale, Parejo, Pellegrini, Orsic, Bruno Fernandes, Tadic and Gerard Moreno.