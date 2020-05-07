Pedicure at home; We explain you step by step | Unsplash

One of the aspects to take care of besides our hands is the feet. Pedicure from home is a beauty routine that we all must know to have beautiful feet and ready to wear with our favorite sandals this summer.

Taking care of our skin is also taking care of our feet so here we tell you how to do a pedicure from home step by step with some good beauty tips.

How to do a pedicure at home?

The first step to doing a perfect pedicure is to have your feet clean, so rinse your feet in warm or slightly hotter water to relax your feet, you can give it a little massage while you wash your feet. In this step it is important to maintain good hygiene and leave our feet in the water long enough to make the exfoliation work easier.

After your feet are completely clean, add a foot scrub. This will remove your dead cell phones and stimulate your cuticles for the next steps. In case you do not have one specifically for your feet, you can choose a homemade scrub, looking for a recipe with the ingredients you have at home.

Followed by exfoliation with a special brush for your feet (They are usually sold in your home pedicure kit). Brush your nails and cuticles to remove any residue that may have remained from the exfoliation and rinse with warm water.

After exfoliation and brushing, it remains to trim your nails, according to the way you like (short nails, square or rounded shape) with the help of a file, finish shaping your nails with the cut you had made with your nail clipper.

Soak your feet again for five minutes so you have soft cuticles. Dry your feet gently and gently start removing the cuticles around your nails with an orange stick. Remember don’t cut the cuticles just soften them, You can lean on a remover gel to avoid struggling during the process. When finished, hydrate your cuticles with coconut oil or almonds.

With a pumice stone and a pedicure file clean your heels from calluses and thickened areas. It ends with a general filing of dead skin. And finishing this, you rinse your feet again in water, dry them and hydrate them with a refreshing foot cream.

