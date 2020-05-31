When a child becomes ill, alarms go off at home. The nursery, the school or simply the changes in temperatures during the passing of the seasons They promote that the little ones suffer from a cold, constipation or even fever. Also, a young child cannot be given any medication. Adults abuse the drugs they have at home more than they should. However, minors must take those medications recommended by the pediatrician and always with the recommended doses and at the times established by each leaflet.

The Dalsy and the Apiretal they are, without a doubt, a classic in any mother’s pharmacy. But there are many who wonder which is better and how these medicines should be taken (especially first-time mothers). The truth is experts call parents to take the same precautions with children’s medications than those with adults: medications are necessary (there is a reason) but they should always be taken with caution to avoid their abuse causing side effects or reducing their ability to act. The answer to the question that many mothers and fathers ask themselves is simple: basically, both the Dalsy and the Apiretal are Ibuprofen and Paracetamol brands respectively that also exist in generics (much cheaper and in which you do not pay “the brand”). As in the case of adults both drugs are indicated to stop fever and pain but in the case of Ibuprofen the drug is also anti-inflammatory.

Recommended dose

“Pediatricians are very used to making rules of three. Because all the doses of any drug that we give, are adjusted to the weight. Yes, that is the reason why you always see us with a tiny calculator in hand “explains Lucía Galán, a doctor who accumulates thousands of followers on her social networks where you can find her as “Lucia my pediatrician.”

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products explains that the Apiretal is intended for use in children between 3 and 32 kg (approximately 0 to 10 years). “In children under 3 years, the 15 and 30 ml containers are recommended cuyo dropper cap allows to dose the oral solution both in drops (4 mg / drop) and in ml. In children aged 3 years and over, it is recommended to dose the oral solution in milliliters (ml) (100 mg / ml) using the oral syringe included in the 60 and 90 ml containers. The oral syringe should not be used for drop dosing. Therefore, in children weighing up to 4 kilos (0.6 milliliters), 15 drops must be administered. Up to 8 kilos (1.2 milliliters) are 3 drops, from 10.5 kilos (1.6 milliliters) 40 drops must be administered and up to 13 kilos (2 milliliters) 50 drops.

Dalsy Substitutes

Dalsy is a drug that all parents will surely know, since it is a medicine widely used to combat pain and fever in children. Last year the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), under the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare, issued a notice warning of a problem with the supply of this drug “Dalsy 20 mg / ml oral suspension”, which is later solved ..

Therefore, here we show you different alternatives available to Dalsy that do not require a prescription:

Ibupirac 20 mg / ml (200 ml). Price: € 3.7 Ibuprofen Benel 20 mg / ml (200 ml). Price: 2.5 € Nurofen Pediatric 20 mg / ml strawberry flavor (200ml). Price: € 5 Pediatric Nurofen 20 mg / ml orange flavor (200 ml). Price: € 5.

However, The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products has prepared a more detailed list showing all the medicines that can be used as an alternative to Dalsy.

The Consumers and Users Organization also recommends that parents, before supplying any medication to their children, first ask the pharmacist for guidance. You also have to make sure “that you buy a presentation of oral suspension of 20 mg per milliliter, (there are some brands that also market the 40 mg suspension per milliliter, twice the dose).” Finally, you should “always read the package leaflet and follow the directions for administration”.

