A woman was injured after being hit by a tire that fell out of a truck in China

By: Web Writing

A tire hits a pedestrian after falling from a van in Chongqing, southern China, last March 20.

The CCTV video, provided by local media, shows a tire suddenly falling from a truck and rolling down the road.

After hitting the sidewalk, it flew up and hit a woman waiting for the bus, and threw it to the ground.

The truck driver reportedly did not use the vehicle very frequently and had no routine maintenance.

Fortunately, the woman he only had minor injuries.