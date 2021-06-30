Pedestrian crossings are ‘colored’ in honor of the LGBTTTI + community

MEXICO CITY.- As a way to promote respect for sexual diversity and the right to identity in Chalco Valley pedestrian crossings were painted in favor of the inclusion and non-discrimination.

Thus, Joahana Arlette Cruz Escamilla, Municipal President for the Ministry of Law, together with the LGBTTTI + community of Valle de Chalco, painted the pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Alfredo Del Mazo and Tezozomoc avenues.

The activity was coordinated by Luisa Esmeralda Navarro Hernández, director of Attention to Sexual Diversity, with the purpose of promoting respect for sexual diversity and the right to identity

He assured that “Valle de Chalco is an inclusive municipality”, so it even has an area for its attention

For her part, the mayor pointed out that she is an ally of sexual diversity and inclusion, and that these activities serve to sensitize the population, help to promote tolerance, equal rights before the law, and non-discrimination.

We are working to be a more inclusive society, not only on issues of sexual diversity, but on issues that allow us to eradicate gender violence and homophobia. Valle de Chalco is a municipality of equity and inclusive, where we all fit, ”he said.

The intervened pedestrian crossings were painted with the colors of the rainbow, according to the flag of sexual diversity, since through these actions, it seeks to promote the right of the LGBTTTI + community to freely live their sexual orientation and preferences, in an environment of plurality and without discrimination.

