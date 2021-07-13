Peasants and normalistas protest in front of the National Palace

MEXICO CITY.- To request the support of the Federal Government, this morning a group of people from the La Pahua community, in the Francisco Z Mena municipality, Puebla, demonstrated in front of the National Palace.

The group of nonconformists belonging to the Central Campesina Cardenista, remained from six in the morning with flags and banners in the circuit of the Plaza de la Constitución, who detailed that it is the sixth time they have come to request help to resolve an agrarian conflict in the Sierra Norte of the state.

Citizen service personnel of the Presidency of the Republic received the request form.

In the same way, the group of students from the Mactumactzá Normal School in Chiapas, left their camp that has remained since July 7 on the Zócalo plateau and shouted slogans to request the cancellation of the judicial processes of their companions detained by the taken from a booth in that state.

The students settled on the south side of the National Palace, at the intersection of the streets of Pino Suárez and Corregidora until 8 in the morning, to later return to the camp, waiting to be given a hearing date with the federal president .

As a result of the mobilizations, the road traffic in the circuit was closed by elements of the Subsecretariat of Traffic Control of the SSC CDMX partially between Pino Suárez and the Metropolitan Cathedral.

