By Maria Cervantes

LIMA, Jun 15 (.) – Peasant brigades that clashed with leftist rebel groups three decades ago are now helping to curb the coronavirus at the tip of the lash in Andean areas of Peru, as infections spread over the coast and in the Amazon.

With almost 230,000 coronavirus cases and around 6,700 deaths across the country, the spread of the virus has been much less in Andean regions, where popular organizations called Rondas Campesinas impose order with harsh punishment.

« According to the crime, you can punish with lashes, » said Aladino Fernández, president of these rounds of Cajamarca, in a telephone dialogue. « A serious crime with about 15 lashes ».

The Rondas Campesinas are groups of people elected in an assembly by a people who, according to their customs, solve peculiar cases such as infidelities and robberies of chickens, or punish mayors, judges and other bad officials.

After its creation in the 1970s, the rounds expanded to rural high Andes throughout the country, where the state is absent. In cities and urban areas, it is the police and judges who enforce law and order.

After a quarantine was declared in March for the coronavirus, the peasant rounds of Cajamarca, located in the north central part of the country, closed their borders and imposed compliance with social isolation on the population.

PENALTIES WITHOUT DISTINCTION

Defense Minister Walter Martos recently said that the pandemic is controlled in the area. To date Cajamarca has 1,279 cases and 16 deaths, in a population of 1.3 million inhabitants, one of the most populated regions of the country.

In southern Puno, with 1.2 million inhabitants, there are 566 infections and 13 deaths. In that region the rounds also took control after the start of the quarantine.

« For the person to correct himself, according to our grandparents, it has to be three lashes (lashes), it has to be odd, if there are two, the person does not correct himself, that is the belief, » said Vinter Apaza, president of peasant rounds of Fist.

During the quarantine, the rounds have also punished mayors, corrupt police officers and health directors who failed to comply with the mandatory restraint, according to local media.

Although their detractors say that these organizations use violence, their activities are recognized by Peruvian law and played an important role in the fight against insurgents of the Maoist group of the Shining Path, who wanted to come to power with weapons at the end of the century. past.

In the fight against the pandemic, the Peruvian authorities have had difficulties in enforcing restrictions in the cities of the coast and the Amazon, for which they imposed stricter measures than in the rest of the country.

However, coastal regions such as Lima, Piura and Lambayeque count between thousands and hundreds of deaths, with overflowing hospitals and shortages of medicines and oxygen.

Lima, with almost a third of the 32 million inhabitants of Peru, concentrates 60% of all infections in the country.

(Edited by Marco Aquino and Carlos Serrano)