Pearl necklace: the accessory of the season for them

More and more men are joining the trend of the pearl necklace and so you can wear it.

Harry Styles He is a fan of the pearl necklace and usually wears it with all kinds of looks, but he is no longer the only one, we have seen Justin Bieber, who has joined the 2021 trend.

Aron piper, who boasts this fashion accessory on his social networks, has become a benchmark of genderless fashion.

Joe Jonas during an outing with the 2021 trend accessory. It’s official, this jewel becomes part of the popular men’s trend.

The men’s wardrobe is experiencing a real revolution a Maluma He knows it, and every year he gets bolder.

It is known that Cristiano Ronaldo takes care of her hairstyle in detail and usually dresses in clothes from the most expensive and prestigious brands and accessories in the world of fashion.

Cruz Beckham He poses with the accessory traditionally linked to conservative women, transformed into the new and revolutionary trend for men.