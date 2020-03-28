Our appreciation for music from Seattle natives comes from many sides. We are talking about the last grunge band of the golden generation of the nineties that still stands, founders but also visionaries and transgressors of their own genre, of course we mean Pearl Jam. They have given us everything, digestible records with riffs that are recorded in your head and guitar solos that simply do not leave your mind, but also complex approaches to psychedelia, effects and a lot of space at times.

Eddie Vedder and company launched the trancazo that was Ten 29 years ago, and from there, 27 more live albums have followed, epic live performances and the rarity that is not having separated or decided to end everything in these almost three decades.

Gigaton is his most anticipated album. Thousands of comments on Reddit for seven years, scattered statements by members and two live records had to pass to have 12 new tracks in front of us. It’s like opening a gift from Santa Claus in fear that, after all this time, you don’t have what you expected. But Pearl Jam delivers a work for indelible fans, which starts with this:

The eleventh studio effort, produced by close collaborator Josh Evans, doesn’t have to vary from PJ’s legacy, and voiced by Eddie Vedder, a 55-year-old rocker, they remain as a band that wants and can transmit messages as if years will not pass over them. We easily see them clinging to the stage for more than a decade.

Well-crafted bridges and new synthesizer textures meet speedy, dissonant solos by Mike McCready, the first on “Superblood Wolfmoon.” After almost thirty years, the pioneers of grunge have not lost the element of believing their own madness, the worlds and characters created by themselves.

Not afraid to go into completely synthetic parts, sacrificing the classic distorted lyres of leaders, it sounds different from what we were used to, but it works with a Vedder voice that at times sounds on the verge of mania.

Do not fear fans of red bone, that the angry adolescents who exploited social denunciation in the 90s are still there. Impressive the force with which they open tracks like “Quick Escape” and “Never Destination”, tremendous disk engines. Just check this out and imagine the explosion live:

The two most recent records also gave us melancholic tracks about the fleeting nature of life and Vedder’s aging voice threw lemon on the wound, with some pleasant twists at the end. Now, that function is shown, for example, in “Buckle Up”, with the sincere message of not being exempt from errors, in the face of a base of hope in the face of adverse times.

The last breath of accelerated grunge comes in “Take The Long Way”, which so far shows a fairly fast album without any major breaks. Unfortunately, it seems that the fuel reached them just to get to this distorted track., and with another McCready masterful solo:

If Gigaton excites you at first with some new surprises from a veteran band, they fall into acoustic songs that make it look like a mirage. We were expecting a trip perhaps of successes and errors, but the latest themes fall in areas already common for Vedder and company. The clearest example is the seamer, “River Cross”.

We like that PJ sees the past and cares about his future. The honesty with which Vedder poses his fears and questions works perfectly, but it seems to extend without end. The seven-year wait pays fans, but it’s not a record for the first time in a group that has made exciting records from start to finish.

Tracklist

1. “Who Ever Said”

2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”

3. “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

4. “Quick Escape”

5. “Alright”

6. “Seven O’Clock”

7. “Never Destination”

8. “Take The Long Way”

9. “Buckle Up”

10. “Come Then Goes”

11. “Retrograde”

12. “River Cross”