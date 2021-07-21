Pearl Jam will headline the ‘Encore Weekend’ of the Ohana 2021 festival – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The grunge group Pearl Jam will be present on both dates of the Encore Weekend of the Ohana festival. Eddie Vedder, lead singer of the band, is one of the organizers of the event.

Along with the group that was founded in Seattle in 1990, there will also be artists such as Beck, Brandi Carlile, ZZ Ward, Sleater-Kinney, Lord Huron or Pluralone. Encore Weekend will take place on October 1 and 2 in Dana Point, California.

This celebration is an extension of the Ohana Festival, which was organized for the first time in 2016 in the same location and for this occasion it will receive the public from September 24 to 26. Pearl Jam will also be one of the bands to stand out during the show on Sunday 26.

Along with his band’s concerts at Ohana and Encore Weekend, Vedder will make four appearances in total between the two events. On Saturday 25 he will give a solo presentation.

The invited artists for the first musical round of September are: Kings of Leon, Maggie Rogers, Brandi Carlile, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, The Frames, Spoon, among others. The festival respected the poster of a year ago, that edition had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Pearl Jam has a North American tour pending that was rescheduled for the same reasons. The tour already has replacement dates and will begin on March 18, 2022 in Toronto.

Following this, the band will tour Europe in June, visiting cities such as Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Vienna, Budapest and Paris.