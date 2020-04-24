Without a doubt one of the most anticipated albums of this year was the Pearl Jam Gigaton, because after almost seven years without releasing new music they are back with those guitars that we love so much. Before we officially released it, they surprised us with a very interesting campaign, which involved augmented reality applications to show the concept of this album. But that was not all, because the grunge band still had a letter up their sleeve to promote their new record material.

Days before Gigaton was available, the band announced that there would be an exclusive event in some cinemas around the world to listen to the album before anyone else with a true sound like these songs deserve with some impressive visuals. However, these plans had to be rejected due to the measures taken by everyone in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but fortunately for us Eddie Vedder and company have decided to bring this experience to our homes.

To keep us happy in these difficult times that the world is facing and above all not to forget that they returned stronger than ever, Pearl Jam will debut the Gigaton Visual Experience on AppleTV + this weekend. According to Variety, this is a full immersive experience including a full Dolby Atmos quality disc playback to feel like the band is playing in our rooms.

As if this were not enough the music will be accompanied by incredible visuals curated and created by Evolve, the same filmmakers who directed “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, the first official Pearl Jam video for this new stage. The vast majority are images that accompanied the band’s singles, those where we could see his vision on situations that concern the world like global warming and the destruction of nature.

If you want to check out the Gigaton Visual Experience, we will tell you that it will be released this Friday, April 24 through AppleTV +but put your batteries down because will only be available FREE for seven days, so that you do not miss seeing it and have a little healthy entertainment listening to this interesting proposal that Pearl Jam has for all of us.