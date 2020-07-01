Bands become legends for a lot of things, the songs they’ve released, epic performances, and stories to back up their journey. Unfortunately not all stories are good, some remain marked within the musicians who, like all of us and at the end of the day, are normal and ordinary people, who feel and who hurt that things do not go well, and that is the case of Pearl Jam.

At the beginning of the century, the Seattle band was one of the headliners of the Roskilde festival, one of the most important in Denmark. In 2000 they were promoting their sixth studio album, BinauralSo this presentation would be a great opportunity for their fans from that European country to enjoy all the new songs they had under their arms, as well as the classics of albums like Ten, Vs, Vitalogy, Yield and more.

However, things did not go as expected, well during his set and being one of the most anticipated acts of the entire musical day near Copenhagen, people did not want to miss his show and nine fans of the band were crushed to deaths. Two decades after that incident that changed the lives of both the families of the victims and Eddie Vedder and company, Pearl Jam has decided to pay tribute to those people who sadly only went to see them.

After first playing live the songs on his latest album, Gigaton 20 years after that tragedy, they remembered those nine youngs. Through a publication on their social networks, the band shared a very emotional message about that moment that left them marked, in it they mention some things that they remember from that day.

In that post, Pearl Jam says it was a normal festival day, they arrived five hours early and waited for their turn to take the stage: “I barely remember … Sunny, I think. Lou Reed played … Then the rain and the wind. But nothing has been the same since then ”.

Later, the band members recalled that this moment is one of the saddest of their lives, and in the end they accepted that they and the media and the festival did not handle the situation as they should: “Every day our hearts continue to hurt and our stomachs churn at the thoughts of those young people dying and what could have been different, if only… (they had done something), but nothing changes. Our words didn’t help at the time, we hid and hoped it wasn’t our fault. ”

At the end of your message, Pearl Jam gave its condolences to the families of the victims and asked that they be excused for being part of the death of their children: “Our pain is a thousandth of that of families… mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, best friends… We have known some of the families over the years. With some, we have forged strong friendships… sharing and supporting each other. ”

And as a tribute to the memory of those nine fans of the band that according to the members, just wanted to be as close as possible to them, they accompanied this statement with an image of nine lighted candles and with the background “Love Boat Captain”, the song Pearl Jam wrote in 2002 and that refers to this incident.