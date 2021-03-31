Pearl Jam postpones European tour to 2022 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

MADRID. The American band Pearl Jam has announced this Tuesday that it is postponing to the summer of 2022 the presentation tour of Europe for its latest studio album, Gigaton, published in 2020 a few months after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second postponement that this tour has suffered, a circumstance that the veteran band has not overlooked in a statement published on its official website, stating that “it is still difficult to postpone the return to the road again.”

However, the components of Pearl Jam feel “encouraged” by the appearance of vaccines against the coronavirus, waiting for the day when they can return to travel the world “safely”.

After the change to next year, the tour will start at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 14 and 15, appointments that will be followed that same month by the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf (Netherlands) on the 18th, the Waldbühne in Berlin on the 21st, the Hallendstadion in Zurich (Switzerland) on the 23rd, the Imola circuit (Italy) on the 25th, the Festhalle in Frankfurt (Germany) on the 28th and the Belgian Rock Werchter Festival on the 30th.

In July they will go to Stockholm (Lollapalooza festival, day 3), Copenhagen (Royal Arena, 5), London (Hyde Park, 8 and 9), Budapest (Budapest Arena, 12), the Polish town of Krakow (Tauron Arena, 14) , Paris (Lollapalooza festival, 17), Vienna (Wiener Stadthalle, 20) and, finally, Prague (O2 Arena, 22).

As reported, the tickets previously purchased will be valid for rescheduled appointments, corresponding to that of June 16, 2021 in Amsterdam with June 14, 2022 and June 17, 2021 with that of 15 of that month of the year. next.

There is also the possibility of returning the money through the official points where the tickets were purchased to all those who cannot finally attend.

In the event that the concert is part of a festival, the request must be made through its official website.