Pearl Jam, knows the songs from her new album Gigaton

The fascinating rock band Originally from Seattle Pearl Jam will release a new album for this 2020 the news has surprised his fans a lot.

The album will be titled “Gigaton” is a fascinating and ambitious collection of 12 tracks with a cleaner, crisper sound that’s packed with interesting textures, topped by Eddie Vedder’s still indignant voice.

The surprise of this new production is that many songs change gears and transform into something else before they end, as if the group was restless to try something else.

Pearl Jam have also switched instruments on this, their eleventh studio album and their first in seven long years.

Get to know some of the songs on the album.

The first single from the album titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, is one of the most exciting Pearl Jam songs in decades, with guitarist Stone Gossard playing thick bass lines, bassist Jeff Ament offering splintered and cutting guitar riffs, and Vedder’s vocals in their most mercurial and explosive tone.

“Very good” is a witty, spatial tune, Peter Gabriel-ish and “Comes Then Goes” It is an acoustic ballad for a lost friend.

Gossard sings in the terribly disturbing lullaby “Buckle Up” and drummer Matt Cameron excels at excellent “Take the Long Way”, attacking his kit as an act of thrash.

But despite the sadness, there is also great hope in “Gigaton”, with Vedder cheering on the resistance. “Don’t side with this hangover and don’t be discouraged,” he advises on “Seven O’Clock“And on the simple rocker “Superblood Wolfmoon”, says: “Do not allow despair”.

Donald Trump is directly mentioned once, in “Quick Escape”.

The album ends with the sad “River Cross”, with the side that is just in a choke and outnumbered.

This 2020 Pearl Jam officially celebrates 30 years of live career and they will do so with 11 studio albums on their back that procured them more than 85 million albums sold worldwide.

Despite the fact that it was planned that in the months of March and April they would open dates to start their concerts due to the global pandemic, these dates will have to wait.

