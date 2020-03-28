Pearl Jam: GIGATON

7 years have passed since the disputed Lighting Bolt (2013) and it seems that Pearl Jam have wanted to reaffirm themselves before all those who seemed to have lost faith in the group. This time they have had the producer Josh Evans (Soundgarden, Gary Clark Jr), instead of the usual Brendan O’Brien, which could be interpreted as an attempt to change the sound. Something that is halfway there. If something works, why changing it? To ask them AC DC who have been with the same song for 45 years. Recorded for three years in the band’s studios, Gigaton is the best of Pearl Jam in a long time.

Gigatron starts very strong with two unappealable whiplash that are Who ever said Y Superblood Wolfmoon. Nothing to object to, excellent rock songs with a punk attitude (what was once called grunge) that will delight fans of the whole life of the group. The surprise came with Dance of the Clairvoyants, a theme that advanced months ago and that surprises with its funk guitar from the 80s to Niles Rodgers. It is an issue that could be signed so much Talking heads how arcade Fire but Vedder’s unmistakable voice makes him his. And the experimentation is over. Shoemaker to your shoes and old rocker to rock. Hearing the raging discharge of energy Quick Escape I wonder if these guys really have a 30-year career, it can’t be. Social criticism and criticism of the capitalist system are still there, this time conditioned by the urgency of climate change.

Alright It is a good folkie ballad that tastes little to me, the more satisfied it leaves me Seven O’clock with an Eddie Vedder who shows that years do not pass by his voice. Never Destination Sounds like what you expect from Pearl Jam, no more, no less. For his part Take the long way, with that heavy riff, it sounds like Soundgarden, perhaps it is because it is composed of Matt Cameron (that for something has militated in both bands). I have no trouble imagining it sung by the longed for Chris Cornell, the truth, which does not mean that it is one of those great songs that are enjoyed at full volume.

Buckle up It is the typical theme with social lyrics of Stone gossard, a dark lyrics on flokie music much lighter than the lyrics suggest. Correct. It does not go beyond the anecdote. I like springsteeniana much more Comes Then Goes: It is based solely on the acoustic guitar and the voice of Eddie vedder, more than enough to make your hair stand on end. A nice theme, simple but intense.

The acoustic roll continues with the start of Retrograde (Dedicated to Trump?) Although the theme is growing in both sound and emotion. If Pearl Jam is big it’s still because of issues like this. And we got to the end with River cross, a funereal Vedder theme, this time based on organ chords that once again win integers thanks to his prodigious voice. Once again the lyrics are fattened with a government that thrives while despair reigns among the people. The album ends with a mantra very appropriate to the times: share the light, they will not stop us.

That said, Gigaton does not contribute anything new to the discography of Pearl jam, but it is a work more than worthy of one of the best groups, if not the best, that emerged in the last 3 decades.

Pearl Jam: GIGATON

2020-03-28

7 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0