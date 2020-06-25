In the last hours, Pearl Jam has been on everyone’s lips because for the first time and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, they would give a show to touch a few jewels of his discography and above all, to release the songs of his last studio album, Gigatonbecause due to the coronavirus they had to completely cancel the tour they would give to present this new album.

As part of the virtual charity concert All In WA, with which they sought to raise funds to support all the workers who are facing COVID-19 on the front line of battle in Washington state, the grunge band was accompanied by big names how Dave Mathews, Macklemore, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile and more.

Although they had excellent acts, none of them excited as much as Pearl Jam, that’s why according to Consequence of Sound, during the broadcast of this show on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video, the moment with the most views was that of the rockers although it was not as many expected, because they only played Gigaton’s first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

Despite everything, nothing prevented the band from giving us an excellent and interesting presentation, the first of the grunge legends in almost two years and with new music. With each of the members playing from their homes, they played the song and added their touch to make this something more special, Well there were a lot of fluorescent lights and Mike McCready dressed in black to make all of that look.

But without any doubt, the best thing of all was seeing Eddie Vedder singing this role in the company of his family, well his daughters and his wife Jill had a special appearance singing the phrase “I know the girls wanna dance”. As if this were not enough, the former guitarist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Josh Klinghoffer –Who would open the tour with his Pluralone project– joined them to make choirs.

But we better not tell you more, Please check below for the quarantined version of “Dance of the Clairvoyants” that Pearl Jam played from afar for this benefit concert:

See on YouTube