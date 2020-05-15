If something was clear to us with Gigaton, Pearl Jam’s latest album is that they wanted to give an important message about climate change. And boy did they get it, because the whole concept, the videos and even the cover make reference to this. However, it seems that Eddie Vedder and company wanted to reinforce that idea, and what better way to do it than with the very same Greta Thunberg.

Before the coronavirus became a global pandemic, the Seattle band had a world tour scheduled for 2020, and like other artists, they had to cancel that plan. Taking advantage of the quarantine and that some phenomena that show us the impact of humanity on the environment have occurred, they have just released the incredible video of “Retrograde”.

The video was provided by Josh Wakely, who is known for having created the children’s series Beat bugs and Motown Magic for Netflix. At, Pearl Jam shows us very well their vision of this global problem, because throughout the almost six minutes of duration we see how the world is slowly collapsing thanks to climate change.

It all starts with a traveler, who arrives driving in the rain to a shopping center, out of nowhere he enters with a fortune teller who begins to read the letters in order to know his future. The members of the band are present in the deck, but everything changes when a crystal ball appears.

And it is precisely at this moment where Greta Thunberg appears to teach her the effects of inaction through that crystal ball, as various iconic places around the world are destroyed like the Eiffel Tower, the London Bridge, the skyscrapers of Manhattan and even the Seattle Space Needle. Thanks to the animations in the video

In an interview for Variety, Wakely said that the original idea was for the band and Greta to record together, but in the face of the coronavirus situation, the only way they found to be able to carry out this interesting collaboration was with an animated video. She also said that the only person she saw for the role of the fortune teller was the 17-year-old activist.

But we better not tell you more, check below the important message that Pearl Jam and Greta Thunberg have for us in the video of “Retrograde”:

