Pearl Gonzales vs. Charisa Sigala official for BKFC 18

Fight

Pearl gonzales He already has an opponent for what will be his debut in bare knuckle boxing.

The BKFC announced on Tuesday that the ex-Strawweight of the UFC and Invicta FC will face Charisa Sigala in the BKFC 18.

Notice

Gonzales, 34, posted a 10-5 record in MMA and owns only one TKO win, achieved in 2016 for the promotion. XFO.

Sigala, 4-2 as a mixed martial artist, will seek to achieve his first triumph in this boxing modality after losing by unanimous decision in what was his debut against Taylor starling in the BKFC: Knucklemania last February.

BKFC 18 will take place from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort in Hollywood, Florida on June 26.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement