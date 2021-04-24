Pearl Gonzales signs with the BKFC

The BKFC has added to its ranks another fighter with a past in the UFC.

The clean knuckle boxing promotion announced Thursday the signing of Pearl gonzales, Flyweight who reaped a record of 10 – 5 in professional MMA.

Gonzales, 34, fulfilled his contract with Invicta FC in what was a unanimous decision loss to the now-UFC prospect, Miranda maverick, in the Invicta FC 39.

Despite the loss, Gonzales was going to contest the vacant flyweight title against Erin blanchfield, but lost the opportunity by testing positive for coronavirus.

Prior to his arrival at Invicta, Gonzales had a one-year stint in the UFC, from which he was fired after experiencing two losses in a row.

Interestingly, of Gonzales’ ten victories in MMA only one was by TKO.

The Chicago, Illinois-born joins other ex-UFC like Paige VanZant Y Bec rawlins in having signed with the organization that presides David feldman.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.