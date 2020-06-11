70 years ago the Peanuts press strip, created and developed by writer and illustrator Charles M. Schulz, made it to the newspapers for the first time. As we all know, Peanuts, Snoopy or Charlie Brown is one of the most popular and influential comics in history. With a total of 17,897 published strips, it is quite possibly the longest story ever told by a human being.

Between 1950 and 2000, Peanuts appeared in more than 2,600 newspapers, with an audience of around 355 million in 75 countries, and was translated into 21 languages.

Now, To celebrate the seventh decade of Charles Shulz’s much-loved comic book, Craft Recordings has announced special vinyl reissues of Peanuts Greatest Hits and Peanuts Portraits.

For his part, Peanuts Greatest Hits features classic arrangements of animated television specials, including the songs “Great Pumpkin Waltz,” “Linus and Lucy,” and the Christmas season “Christmas Time is Here.”. There are also a series of early pieces by its composer Guaraldi such as “Little Birdie” and “Happiness Is”. This reissue will be limited to only 2,500 units.

As to Peanuts Portraits, this collection brings together “the vivid musical signs” that Guaraldi wrote for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder and all the other beloved Peanuts characters. Also included are two Peanuts songs recorded in the 90s by pianist George Winston. Most songs have never been pressed on vinyl before.

If you’re one of the millions of fans out there, put your batteries in and write down this date. Both reissues will come out on July 24. However, there is no need to wait until then. Peanuts Greatest Hits is available to pre-order here, and Peanuts Portraits from this side. Below we leave the tracklist to see the anniversary jewel.

Peanuts Greatest Hits:

Side A:

01. Linus And Lucy

02. Charlie Brown Theme

03. Baseball Theme

04. Oh, Good Grief

05. Happiness Is

06. Little Birdie

B side:

01. Great Pumpkin Waltz

02. Thanksgiving Theme

03. Christmas Is Coming

04. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental)

05. Skating

06. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)

Peanuts Portraits:

Side A:

1. Linus And Lucy

2. Sally’s Blues

3. Blue Charlie Brown (Version # 2)

4. Peppermint Patty

5. Charlie’s Blues (variation)

6. Joe Cool

B side:

1. Frieda (With The Naturally Curly Hair) (alternate)

2. Schroeder (alternate)

3. Little Birdie

4. Masked Marvel (George Winston)

5. Linus And Lucy (George Winston)