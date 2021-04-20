Peaky Blinders paid tribute to Helen McCrory

The news broke last Friday that Helen McCrory passed away from cancer. The Peaky Blinders team decided to honor Aunt Polly

Last Friday it was revealed that Helen McCrory had passed away at age 52 after a battle with cancer. Quickly, Peaky Blinders fans decided to dedicate a few words to them on social media. The actress played the famous Aunt Polly Gray, matriarch of the Shelby family. Faced with this sad news, the team, which is recording its last season, decided to pay tribute to its partner.

Through the accounts of the series on social networks, a message of remembrance was spread. “Forever part of the Peaky Blinders family”, accompanied by a drawing of Polly Gray’s character and the words “Rest in peace Helen.” The photograph was taken by the director of the chapter in question, Anthony Byrne. Since the news broke, the team has been saddened and offered words of support to the Helen McCrory family.

A sad goodbye

Peaky Blinders has been filming its sixth and final season since January, when it was able to begin filming due to the pause they had to take due to the coronavirus. It is still unknown if Helen McCrory had already recorded an episode, but after this sudden farewell, the next thing will be to face the problem of how to close her character.

The protagonist of the series, Cillian Murphy, released a sad statement in response to the shock of the news: “I am heartbroken for the loss of a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, loving, funny and compassionate human being. She was also a talented, fearless, and magnificent actress. (…) I will miss my friend a lot. My love and my thoughts are with Damian and his family, ”he wrote.