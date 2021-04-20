‘Peaky Blinders’ honors Helen McCrory and Aunt Polly

Last Friday, April 16, the entertainment world received the painful news of the death from cancer of actress Helen McCrory at 52 years of age. And among those who most closely touched the event is the ‘Peaky Blinders’ team, who saw how suddenly their partner and friend, who joined the series since its inception in 2013, left them. McCrory played the beloved character of Aunt Polly Gray, matriarch of the Shelby family, in the award-winning BBC series that is now immersed in the filming of its sixth and final season. The tragedy did not prevent the entire team from meeting again this Monday, April 19, to continue it, but with this great lack involved.

Therefore, the team wanted to pay a nice little tribute to the actress who has accompanied them since ‘Peaky Blinders’ began its journey through the small screen. Through the series’ social media accounts, a message of remembrance was spread, “Forever part of the Peaky Blinders family,” accompanied by a drawing of Polly Gray’s character and the words “Rest in peace Helen.”. The photograph was taken by the director of the chapter in question, Anthony Byrne.

‘Peaky Blinders’ has been filming the sixth season since January, when it started after Covid forced the stoppage of its production. It is still unknown if McCrory had already recorded an episode, but after the corresponding duel of the whole team, the next thing will be to face the problem of how to close his character. The premature death of the British actress, of course, will drastically change the initial plans that the writers would have with the end of Aunt Polly.

The sad goodbyes of the team

Since the news was announced, there were many who came out to remember their partner and friend on social networks. The messages of condolence came from relatives, to his former colleagues in ‘Harry Potter’, where he gave life to Narcissa Malfoy, and ‘Peaky Blinders’. The protagonist of the series, Cillian Murphy, released a sad statement in the shock of the news: “I am heartbroken for the loss of a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, loving, funny and compassionate human being. She was also a Talented, fearless and magnificent actress. (…) I will miss my friend very much. My love and my thoughts are with Damian and his family, “she wrote.

The one who lamented a lot was also executive producer Caryn Mandabach, who shared another statement with Deadline where she recalled the actress and her character, lamenting the future that lay ahead: “When Steve first conceived the character of Polly, he said that If anything happened to Tommy, Polly would take care of the business. Only an actress with the depth of humanity that Helen possessed could have assumed that role. The truth is, I wish Helen could have run the world’s business, because she was that cool.“, He said.

All seasons of ‘Peaky Blinders’ are available through Netflix. The last season of the series is scheduled to arrive between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.