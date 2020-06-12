There is no doubt that Peaky Blinders is one of the series of the moment.. It is an English television production of historical drama, created by Steven Knight and broadcast on the BBC channel dealing with a family of gangsters from Birmingham. It stars the actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the charismatic Thomas Shelby and that they have raised him to become one of the reference actors thanks to his excellent role. Now, the fiction showrunner has revealed that another well-known actor was chosen to give life to the leader of the band and not Cillian.

Steven Knight has revealed in an interview that the role was originally for acclaimed action film actor Jason Statham, but that it became Cillian Murphy after a meeting he had with both of them in Los Angeles: “I met them both in Los Angeles to talk about the role and I opted for Jason“Knight said. In principle, according to account, he made this decision due to Jason’s imposing physical appearance.

After this, Steven explained that a text message from Cillian changed everything after that meeting: “Cillian, when you meet him, he’s obviously not Tommy, but I was stupid not to understand that at the time. Then he sent me a text message saying, ‘Remember, I’m an actor.’ It was this message from Murphy that made Knight change his mind. “He can transform himself. If you meet him on the street, he is a totally different human being,” said the showrunner.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian has undoubtedly been one of the fundamental pillars of the series, which has been on the air for five long seasons and that at the moment does not seem to end in the short term. In addition, the actor thanks to this role has become one of the actors of today and has finished strengthening his popularity in the film industry despite his presence in films such as ’28 days later ‘,’ Batman Begins’ or ‘Red lights’.