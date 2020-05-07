Peacock’s official US launch is scheduled for July 15.

Peacock is a streaming service belonging to NBCUniversal that started April and will officially premiere on July 15, and It has the peculiarity of being free but it contains ads.

Offers a catalog of more than 7,500 hours of movies, series, news and sports. The platform will include classics like “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Law & Order” and “Two and a Half Men”, as well as movies like “E.T.”, “Jurassic Park” and “Shrek”.

He also works original series like “Armas de mujer”, a drama starring Kate del Castillo about four women whose husbands are arrested for being part of a criminal organization, which will have the team responsible for “La Reina del Sur”.

The official launch of Peacock in the United States It is scheduled for July 15. However, NBCUniversal released a trial version for customers subscribed to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex services, who cThey have access to Peacock since April 15. And for its launch, the platform will be integrated within the Apple TV app, so users will be able to access its content from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.

Peacock has three plans: one free with limited advertising and programming, another intermediate by $ 4.99 dollars per month with fewer ads and more content, and finally one “Premium” for $ 9.99 dollars that will include more than 600 movies and 400 television series.

