Peacock has released the first official previews of its future series and movies, including the reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’; Demi Moore’s dystopian science fiction series, ‘Brave New World’; the Steve Franks movie, ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’; the sequel to the sitcom of the 80s ‘Punk brewster’ which stars Soleil Moon Frye; Glen Howerton’s comedy series, ‘A.P. Bio ‘; the BBC police series, ‘The Capture’; the Madagascar spin-off / prequel series titled ‘Madagascar A Little Wild’; David Schwimmer’s comedy series, ‘Intelligence’ and ‘Angelyne’, limited series with Emmy Rossum.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will launch in 2020 with two models, one for advertising and one for subscription. Don’t miss all the previews below!

Tracey Wigfield is the writer and executive producer of the reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’, which will feature the return of original cast members Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen in their iconic roles as Jessie, Slater, Zack and Kelly, along with a cast of young actors led by Dexter Darden, Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli.

As for the story, when California Governor Zack Morris is forced to close several financially distressed high schools, he proposes that they send affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students will give Bayside’s most privileged boys a much-needed dose of reality … and hilarious.

Time out! Who’s psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser !? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV – Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Based on Aldous Huxley’s classic novel of the same name from 1932, ‘Brave New World’ is a dystopian sci-fi drama series that follows residents of New London, a future society that has achieved peace and stability by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and its own history. The series stars Demi Moore, Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd, and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Directed by ‘Psych’ creator Steve Frank, ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ It will continue the story of James Roday and Dulé Hill as Shawn Spencer and Burton “Gus” Guster, on a trip back to their hometown of Santa Barbara to find the criminal who shot and nearly killed Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter (Timothy Omundson). .

Regarding the television restart of ‘Punsky Brewster’This is a 10-episode comedy in which Soleil Moon Frye will reprise her iconic role as Penelope “Punky” Brewster, a girl who was abandoned by her mother in a Chicago shopping center, only accompanied by her dog Brandon. The little one goes to live in a Henry Warnimont building, which when he discovers the girl decides to take care of her, since the younger does not want to go to an orphanage. The original series was created by David W. Duclon and aired for four seasons, from 1984 to 1988.

‘A.P. Bio ‘, created by Mike O’Brien (‘Saturday Night Live’), follows disgraced Harvard academic of philosophy Jack Griffin, who is forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, as a professor of biology. His choice will not be to teach the least but to focus on how to get revenge on his longtime rival Miles Griffin (Tom Bennett), while director Ralph Durbin (Patton Oswalt) tries to control him. The series was initially broadcast on NBC in 2018, but was canceled after two seasons.

The show that’s perfected the delivery of “shut up.” All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV – Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

‘The Capture’ is a British crime drama television series created, written and directed by Ben Chanan, and starring Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Ben Miles, Paul Ritter and Ron Perlman. Set in present-day London, Grainger stars as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who is assigned the arrest and indictment of UK Special Forces 1st Corporal Shaun Emery, who is seeking to clear his name after committing an alleged crime. .

Somebody is always watching. Prepared to get sucked into all the action of #TheCapture, coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/nY2LRQuMaK – Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Madagascar: A Little Wild is a prequel spin-off series derived from the popular animated DreamWorks movies. The series focuses on the younger versions of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippopotamus.

This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v – Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

David Schwimmer (‘Friends’) is the protagonist of ‘Intelligence’, a British comedy created by Nick Mohammed that follows a maverick American intelligence agent and an unfortunate British computer analyst.

By last ‘Angelyne’ is a limited series based on a woman who, in the 1980s, became famous after appearing on a series of posters in Los Angeles. The series stars the Golden Globe nominee Emmy Rossum, with Sam Esmail as producer.