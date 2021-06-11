Peacock orders the bear TV series ‘Ted’

The shameless stuffed animal of ‘Family Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlane, ‘Ted’ return in television series form after Peacock has greenlit a series of the character under a division of Universal Studio Group and MRC Television. MacFarlane is currently in negotiations to lend his voice to the bear again.

The new series will be based on the two films directed by Seth Macfarlane, the first of which ended up becoming the highest-grossing R-rated original comedy of all time. Both ‘Ted’ and its sequel ‘Ted 2’ grossed more than $ 750 million at the global box office.

The original film tells the story of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a grown man who, as a child, wished with all his being that his beloved teddy bear came to life. But almost 30 years have passed and the fairy tale is no more than itself. Ted is reluctant to abandon John and drives John’s girlfriend Lori Collins (Mila Kunis), who begins to lose her patience.

MacFarlaneser himself is the executive producer of the series along with Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door.