In recent years, the streaming It has become one of the preferred forms of entertainment around the world and therefore more and more competitors appear in the market.

In the midst of the crisis by the coronavirus, the television network NBC will launch ‘Peacock’, the streaming platform that will try to make a place among its competitors thanks to the exclusivity of some of the most loved television content in U.S.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about this platform.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is the new streaming platform in the market, owned by NBCUniversal, for which it will have exclusive series, reality shows and late night shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Voice.

It will have two modalities, one that will have advertising and one that is ad-free.

Peacock Free will offer 7,500 hours programming that includes classic movies and series, while “Peacock Premium” will have 15,000 hours programming, including original shows from Peacock, early visions of late night shows and sports like Premier League.

How much will it cost?

Peacock Free will be free for subscribers of Comcast and Cox, for the rest of people it will cost $ 4.99 a month. On the other hand, Peacock Premium no ads will cost $ 9.99.

When will it arrive?

Peacock will arrive on April 15 for Comcast X1 and Flex customers. The rest of the public will be able to enjoy the platform from July 15.

.