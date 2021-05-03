‘Peacemaker’, the spin-off series of ‘The Suicide Squad’, will have connections to the DCEU

‘The Suicide Squad’ is already completely finished and began its post-production already in December of last year so, already waiting for its premiere on August 6, its director James Gunn is already working on the spin-off of the movie. ‘Peacemaker’ will be a series for HBO Max starring the character of John Cena and expectations among DC fans are very high, and Gunn and his team continue to increase the hype. This past Friday, Steve Agee, who plays John Economos and does King Shark’s motion capture on set, tweeted that they had just finished a great week of work and that the show’s crew was awesome. Gunn shared the post adding: “People don’t know what to expect”, and then he took the opportunity to answer a very good question from one of his followers.

People have no idea what’s coming. #Peacemaker https://t.co/T9Uc4i4D6F ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2021

When a fan asks if ‘Peacemaker’ will have connections or references to the rest of the DC Extended Universe, Gunn is blunt and direct in his answer: “Yes”, but something more cryptic and hopeful when it comes to his future at the company:

Maybe. ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2021

“Do you have plans within DC after ‘Pacemaker?” “Maybe”.

Rounding out the cast of the series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Watchman, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Total involvement

It is seen that John Cena is so involved with the filming and his character that he does not change his suit or on his day off. On April 30, Gunn shared a photo of Cena on Twitter joking that he never takes off his costume, to which the actor responded by citing: “What’s so strange about it? The uniform is brutal on me. PS: it is quite difficult to shower with him, but I manage “.

Why is that weird? Just breaking in the uniform. #Peacemaker PS, it’s quite difficult to shower in … but I manage. https://t.co/ffzpSEXKha ? John Cena (@JohnCena) April 30, 2021

‘The Suicide Squad’ will be released in theaters on August 6 and simultaneously on HBO Max in the US The ‘Peacemaker’ series will hit the streaming platform sometime in 2022.