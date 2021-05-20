Peacemaker reveals its premiere date and new details

The wait will be much shorter than previously thought to see the first DCEU series, Peacemaker. It will be officially launched on the allied platform, HBO Max.

Little by little the project of Peacemaker takes shape. It is expected to be one of the doors to the promising future of the DC Extended Universe.

This is believed since it will be the first series that the company creates within the universe. However, not much was known about it, but more details have been revealed.

The first thing to consider is that Warner Bros. confirmed its release for 2022. This greatly shortens the waiting time between the debut of the main character and his solo title.

However, this will put James Gunn, who will direct both works. So much The Suicide Squad, when the antihero is introduced, such as the program that will be broadcast on HBO Max.

In addition, the cast led by John Cena, who will play the protagonist, whose real name is Christopher smith, It will also be against the clock as it has about a year to bring the content to light.

Other details

In the cast will be Steve Agee, Danielle brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer holland, Chris conrad Y Chukwudi Iwuji.

Although Peacemaker will be seen for the first time in The Suicide Squad, the film will already show him as a realized figure and will not delve much into his origins.

For this reason, the studio has decided to create the spin-off divided into episodes, which will also show its absurd and unusual story.

These adjectives appear based on the reality of Cena’s character. The ex-soldier’s main and obsessive objective is to find peace, even if he must assassinate legions to achieve it.

It seems that violence is the only way to peace according to him, but this will be the arc that the director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Along with this product, an animated series of Batman, which was recently announced.

It seems that DC is going to find a way to force competition with Marvel, which is growing with its series in Disney +.