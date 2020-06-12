Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum Rafael Ramírez (first from the left) and former President of Venezuela Hugo Chávez on a visit to PDVSA workers in Caracas in October 2008. THOMAS COEX PHOTO: . PHOTO / VIDEO: EPV

The payments of the alleged bribes were made between 2007 and 2012 at the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), 7,400 kilometers from Caracas. And they circulated through a web of 37 current accounts in the name of Panamanian companies. The money later jumped from the Principality to tax havens such as Switzerland or Belize through a labyrinthine architecture designed to mask funds, according to the investigations.

EL PAÍS has had access to the current accounts of the leaders and confidential details about their instrumental companies. The network was made up of the ex-ministers of Energy of Venezuela Nervis Villalobos and Javier Alvarado; a cousin of a former PDVSA president and executives of this oil giant. The group was completed by an insurance magnate and figureheads.

Former leaders under suspicion

FRANCESCO MANETTO

Nervis Villalobos Cárdenas. He was one of the hierarchs of the first stage of Chavismo. Engineer, former Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum in charge of the control and supply of electricity between 2001 and 2006, designed the long-term planning of one of the most strategic sectors for the country. After leaving his positions, he advised large companies.

Javier Alvarado Ochoa. Chávez’s confidence man. Former energy minister and former president of the Caracas state power company.

Rafael Ramírez. Strong man from Chavismo, former Minister of Energy and Petroleum and former president of PDVSA, who led for 12 years. He was forced to resign by Nicolás Maduro, who appointed him delegate to the United Nations until he had to leave office on the 4th.

The plot justified before the Andorran bank its millionaire income as fees for advisory work to companies. It was the argument that he used before the so-called compliance department, a BPA control body to prevent capital evasion. And prevent drug funds, arms trafficking or political corruption from nesting in a bank deposit under legal appearance.

Investigators contend that the alleged advisory work never existed. And that some of the reports for which millionaire minutes were paid occupied a page and a half.

Andorra Judge Canòlic Mingorance suspects that the group charged commissions of between 10% and 15% to foreign companies, especially Chinese, which later received oil extraction contracts managed by PDVSA and its subsidiaries.

enlarge photo

Contract to open an account in the BPA of the former deputy minister of Energy of Venezuela Javier Alvarado Ochoa. THE COUNTRY

The investigations connect the operations of the network with an agreement between Venezuela and China by which the South American country received a loan of 20,000 million dollars (17,000 million euros) from the Asian giant in exchange for oil. A PDVSA spokesman has declined to comment. He says that the matter “falls to the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Bleaching weft

Despite the misgivings, the BPA opened the accounts on suspicion. And that its internal oversight unit came to warn in some cases of the condition of the clients of Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), which is what is called in financial jargon those personalities who, because they have held public office, must undergo a special control to prevent bleaching.

enlarge photo

Internal questionnaire completed by the former Vice Minister of Energy of Venezuela Nervis Villalobos in the BPA. THE COUNTRY

The authorities of Andorra, where until last year bank secrecy ruled, intervened in March 2015 the entity chosen by the plot to clean up their loot. The United States had previously denounced that this bank was used by criminal gangs for money laundering, something that its owners deny.

Judge Mingorance has placed under her focus the former Vice Minister of Energy of the Government of Hugo Chávez between 2004 and 2006, Nervis Villalobos. The former leader was detained in Madrid last October for a different cause at the request of the US. USA, requesting his extradition. Villalobos also appears as investigated in a court of the National Court for alleged bribes from Asturian engineering Duro Felguera.

The bad management that sank Petroleos de Venezuela

FRANCESCO MANETTO

Venezuela and its governments depend largely on the direction and stability of its state oil company. The situation of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), founded in 1975 during the first term of Carlos Andrés Pérez, has reflected for years the very serious institutional and economic crisis that has hit the country. But in recent months the decline of this company has accelerated, the only one that guaranteed the Bolivarian apparatus a presence in international markets. In mid-November, the rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s declared the company in suspension of payments. At the same time, it was learned that in October there was a drop in crude production never seen in the last 30 years, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This collapse is due, according to analysts, to three factors: exchange rate imbalances, divestment and poor management of PDVSA.

In addition, the president, Nicolás Maduro, began in August, with dozens of dismissals and arrests, a purge of the men of confidence of his predecessor, Hugo Chávez. The operation ended two weeks ago with the appointment of a military man, Major General of the National Guard Manuel Quevedo, at the head of the oil company. It also dismantled the dome of its subsidiary in the United States, Citgo. In any case, the collapse of this company goes beyond Maduro’s attempt to capture all power and his fear of treason. It has to do with the mismanagement of its resources, client networks and corruption.

Both the lawyer for Villalobos in the latter case and the one representing him in the Andorran investigation have declined to offer his version. The investigations reveal that the ex-minister opened 12 deposits in the BPA and constituted 11 instrumental companies. Their accounts received 124.2 million euros, according to the Andorran Police.

For his part, Javier Alvarado, former Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum and former director between 2007 and 2010 of the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec), managed five deposits and four companies that received 46.5 million euros. One of his accounts in Andorra was opened in July 2008, when the leader was still part of the Hugo Chávez Executive (who died in March 2013).

Meanwhile, Diego José Salazar, cousin of Rafael Ramírez, former Minister of Energy, former president of PDVSA and until two weeks ago representative of the Government of Nicolás Maduro in the United Nations (UN), accumulated seven deposits and six companies. Their accounts moved 21.2 million euros. Salazar was arrested last week for his alleged participation in the plot. This newspaper has not been able to locate the lawyers of Alvarado and Salazar.

I surround the strong man of the former president

The Venezuelan prosecution announced last Tuesday that it is investigating Ramírez, a strong man of Hugo Chávez, for alleged oil deals with his cousin. Ramírez does not have BPA accounts nor is he among those investigated by Judge Mingorance.

Also in the police spotlight are the hidden accounts of the Venezuelan insurance magnate Omar Farias, a businessman close to the Bolivarian regime. Their deposits received 586 million euros, according to police reports.

Rodney Cabeza, vice president of his firm, Seguros Constitución, has indicated to this newspaper that the origin of Farías’ money “responds to totally legal reinsurance operations” and that the company chaired by the businessman managed the PDVSA policy only in 2006. The executive adds that Farías lacks a professional relationship with former ministers Villalobos and Alvarado and admits that 50% of the insurer’s clients are public workers.

The study of the dozens of confidential deposits opened by those investigated at the BPA shows that all of them took most of the money from Andorra before the funds were blocked by the judicial investigation, in July 2015.

The Andorran Police also points in its investigations to other apparently secondary characters, but who moved large sums in the financial institution of the Pyrenean country. This is the case of Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello, business manager of Diego Salazar. He opened 11 deposits and managed ten companies with income of 626 million euros.

Investigators also point to José Luis Zabala, attorney for Salazar y Farías, who received 27 million euros. And to PDVSA corporate lawyer Luis Carlos de León Pérez, arrested in Madrid last October for another alleged case of corruption.

The Chavistas who left Venezuela for security

JOAQUÍN GIL / JOSÉ MARÍA IRUJO

When the former Venezuelan Deputy Minister Nervis Villalobos knocked on the door of the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), in June 2007, he was faced with the rigorous questionnaire, the so-called know your customer (lucky to know his client, in English) third degree of the financial institution to determine the origin of the funds. To the third question —What are your reasons for opening an account? “- the one that Hugo Chávez Executive Vice Minister of Energy from 2004 to 2006 answered:” I want to keep my savings outside Venezuela, in a jurisdiction that offers legal security , stability and confidentiality ”.

With these wickerwork, Villalobos landed as a client in the BPA a year after leaving the Venezuelan Executive. And with these wickerwork, he controlled 12 deposits in that bank until 2012: one in his name and the rest under the veil of companies created in the tax havens of Panama and Belize, according to documents to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Villalobos appeared before the bank as a successful engineer. He argued that he intended to place in Andorra the fees for his “intermediation” services from the firms he worked for, such as Duro Felguera. A company that has declined to comment on it.

The bank collected in a document that Villalobos had deposits in Switzerland, Uruguay, the United States and Panama, and that his assets amounted to 70 million euros. Among the reasons for becoming a client of the BPA, the former vice minister highlighted the “opacity” of the bank, according to an internal questionnaire.

The file of the former head of Energy includes a report that ensures that the client “was investigated in 2006 for illicit enrichment together with the former president of the Bank of Foreign Trade. The case did not go to court. Possibly there were deviations (sale of influences) by some of their relatives, ”indicates this document prepared in August 2008 by the International Center of Economic Penal Studies (ICEPS).

High risk clients

Despite the alarms in the BPA, which came to describe Villalobos as a “high risk client” and recommended “to monitor their operations”, he had no problems opening his accounts.

The BPA was also warned about the risk of welcoming Javier Alvarado, former Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum and former director between 2007 and 2010 of the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec), as a client.

Alvarado, who had accounts in the United States and Switzerland, planned to unify his assets in the BPA, according to the entity of the Principality. The former vice minister introduced himself to the bank as an engineer specialized in consulting in the electricity sector. He said he opted for this financial institution for its “confidentiality and security.” And he announced that, in just one of his deposits, he expected to receive 30 million dollars annually.

“Open an account to deposit your funds in a place outside Venezuela,” warned the BPA that, despite describing the former leader as “high risk”, accepted their deposits.

Diego Salazar, cousin of former Energy Minister, PDVSA president and former UN ambassador, Rafael Ramírez, also had no problem opening his eleven BPA accounts. And that the Andorran entity also considered him a Politically Exposed Person (PEP).

The compliance department (compliance) of the BPA – the inspector to prevent money laundering – reported that Salazar moved 70 million euros in Andorra’s deposits. “He owns more than 10 companies in Venezuela and has an important real estate heritage in Caracas consisting mainly of office buildings that he rents out to companies.”

Former ambassador Ramírez’s cousin opened his account in June 2007 with his wife, Rosycela Díaz Gil. Like the rest of his compatriots, Salazar also exposed “opacity” as one of the incentives to open an account in the Andorran entity.

investigacion@elpais.es

As in the Odebrecht case, the Brazilian construction giant that bribed presidents, senior officials and politicians from 12 countries in the Americas for more than five years, BPA turned to its subsidiary BPA Serveis, SA to create a web of shell companies. In Panama. The objective: to hinder the tracking of the millionaire flow of funds that circulated through its deposits.

The alarm over the alleged commission scheme went off after France warned Andorra of a suspicious transfer of € 89,000. The beneficiary of the money was a French hotel worker and the concept of the shipment, “gift for services rendered.” After the operation, a signature of Diego Salazar emerged, cousin of the former Venezuelan ambassador to the UN Rafael Ramírez.

The next move takes place in 2012. Salazar tries to send € 40 million from Switzerland to France for the alleged acquisition of a property. The Andorran judge blocks the operation. BPA appears in all cases. An entity that is being investigated in the Principality for various reasons.

The Venezuelan government reacted with arrests to the Andorran plundering plot last week, two years after the investigation began. The Prosecutor’s Office of this country increases the plunder to 4,200 million.

investigacion@elpais.es